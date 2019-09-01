Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

We are contrasting Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.99 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,132.23% and an $26 average target price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 365.84% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 73.4% respectively. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.