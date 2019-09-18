Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.01 N/A -2.43 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.60 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,006.38%. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 177.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 92.4% respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.