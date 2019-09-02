Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 1,132.23% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $26. On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 24.69% and its consensus target price is $56. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 93.6%. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.