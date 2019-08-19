Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.40 N/A -2.43 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.33 beta means Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 1,060.71% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 188.81% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Competitively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.