Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.64 N/A -1.93 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 866.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.