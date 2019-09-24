Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.35 N/A -2.43 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.