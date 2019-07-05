Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.58 N/A -1.93 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.57 beta. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 978.84% upside potential and an average target price of $26. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 485.77% and its average target price is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.3% and 7.6% respectively. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.