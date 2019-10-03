Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,365,904,649.37% -136.6% -49.1% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,411,643.13% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 73.4%. Insiders held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.