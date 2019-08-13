Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparison side by side

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.98 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 1,120.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.