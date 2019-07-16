Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.57 beta indicates that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.78 which is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neurotrope Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 935.86% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.3% and 13.4% respectively. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.