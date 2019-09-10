Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Since Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.90 N/A -2.43 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 49.33 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,092.66%. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 149.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Moderna Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 42.4%. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

