Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,353,407,290.02% -136.6% -49.1% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,386,540.52% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 80.91% and its average target price is $116.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.