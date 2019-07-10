Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.97 N/A -1.93 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 944.18% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 10%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.