Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 987.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.