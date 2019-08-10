Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.22 N/A -2.43 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.25 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,114.95% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional investors held 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.