Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,132.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.