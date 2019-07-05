Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

Both Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.58 N/A -1.93 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 and has 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 978.84% for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $26. On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 102.95% and its consensus target price is $5.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.