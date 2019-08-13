Soros Fund Management Upped Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $33.49 Million; Viking Fund Management Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.76 Million as Shares Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 130.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 184,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 325,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 405,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 5.33M shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,300 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com owns 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Advisors Llc reported 88,315 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 6.21M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 26,113 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 761,960 shares stake. 1.45M are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp owns 2.81 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 9,540 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 41,591 shares. Amg Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 33,778 shares. 1.30M are held by Us Comml Bank De. Redwood Invests Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,982 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 902,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 8,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 18.28 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 11,000 shares or 1.19% of the stock. 545,959 are held by Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 6,320 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Llc reported 1,366 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,000 shares. 196 are owned by Reilly Fin Advsr. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 0.46% stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,553 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dnb Asset As invested in 18,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,168 shares. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,678 shares.