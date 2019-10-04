Soros Fund Management Upped Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Share Value Declined; As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 2.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $162.7. About 424,982 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks That Could Soar in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Suncor (USA) Stock Is a Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.78 million shares to 19.04M shares, valued at $225.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,325 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 18,973 shares to 23,561 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 71.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Up 30.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Susquehanna becomes lone OLED bear; shares -4.7% – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Universal Display Corporation (OLED) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.