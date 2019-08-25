Soros Fund Management Upped Denbury Res (DNR) Holding By $3.00 Million; Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) Sentiment Is 1.6

Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 32 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 20 cut down and sold their positions in Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 9.18 million shares, down from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 22 New Position: 10.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Denbury Res Inc (DNR) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 1.50M shares as Denbury Res Inc (DNR)’s stock declined 42.05%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $5.13 million value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Denbury Res Inc now has $479.05M valuation. The stock decreased 8.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 15.34M shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $424,360 activity. Kendall Christian S bought $124,900 worth of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 1,406 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 519,494 shares. 1.04M were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. M Holdg Securities reported 15,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning holds 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 13,000 shares. D E Shaw owns 2.28M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 90,707 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 761,762 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Citigroup owns 2.99M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 79.25M are held by Vanguard Grp. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 86,747 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 408,852 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 274,878 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 256,224 shares to 13,041 valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 105,286 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust for 70,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 140,000 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Management has 1.24% invested in the company for 257,164 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.86% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 399,534 shares.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.