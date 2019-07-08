Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $12.35 Million as Stock Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Increases Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.4. About 1.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.23. About 138,423 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.82 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 252,602 shares to 518,462 shares, valued at $21.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

