Soros Fund Management Stake In T Mobile Us (TMUS) Was Increased; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Value Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Stake by $420,417

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 68,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,247 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv owns 111,100 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 1.94% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 21,909 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 12,184 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 518,217 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 25,711 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 550 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 10,737 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 445 shares. Natixis has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 614,462 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company invested in 20,785 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.86% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “This is Not a Typo: Score a Brand-New iPhone 7 for Under $50 at Metro – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verizon Launches Inseego 5G MiFi, Service Reaches St. Paul – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,042 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Wins EU Connected Car Battle, 5G Standard on the Way – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Boingo Wireless Prices $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Popped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,134 shares to 115,360 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,387 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $366,450 activity. $366,450 worth of stock was sold by Hovenier Peter on Tuesday, February 12.