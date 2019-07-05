Soros Fund Management Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) Has Boosted by $19.58 Million; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Value Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 110.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 67 shares. 1,229 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Limited Liability. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bell Comml Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 67,096 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Webster Savings Bank N A has 1,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 754,469 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 19,222 shares. Howard Mgmt holds 207,205 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,571 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Grp has invested 0.29% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 57,589 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Communication has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.64M shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to IDC MarketScape Report – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brinker Incorporated holds 68,630 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Praesidium Invest Mgmt Lc invested 10.87% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Davenport & Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The California-based Tcw Gp Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.8% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,268 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce owns 5,307 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank owns 19,047 shares. Hendershot Invests stated it has 24,277 shares. Welch Forbes invested in 0.07% or 16,254 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca stated it has 1,825 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest invested in 118,825 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.35% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 124,012 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 37,267 shares.