Soros Fund Management Position In Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Was Lifted; Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Position in Walmart Com (WMT) by $337,032 as Market Valuation Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 4.89M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 04/05/2018 – The founders of Walmart and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among those to lose more than $100 million; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 29.39M shares traded or 22.85% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv reported 2.31M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,212 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Bb&T Corporation reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 145 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 565,319 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 641,009 shares. Jump Trading Llc has 101,166 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% or 197,376 shares. Cibc Markets holds 517,484 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 39,992 shares. 19,580 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability. Utah Retirement Systems holds 312,908 shares. Parametrica Limited has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Valley Advisers accumulated 20,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 450,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated owns 3.13 million shares or 22.96% of their US portfolio. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 65,439 shares. Wms Prtn reported 9,419 shares. Middleton & Com Ma owns 3,415 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 25,022 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne holds 97,563 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc holds 58,111 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation has 380,310 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 2,539 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 481,645 shares. Qci Asset Management reported 216 shares. Century has 2.49 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 18,459 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.