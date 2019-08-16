Soros Fund Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Upped as Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Keating Investment Counselors Upped Position by $5.48 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89M, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08 million shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd reported 10,374 shares stake. 50,425 are owned by Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Com. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 457,932 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 0.06% or 12,319 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi holds 4,836 shares. 9,821 are owned by Acg Wealth. Moreover, Harding Loevner LP has 2.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Wealth stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,767 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Trust Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 1.33M shares stake. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 31,270 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 6.67M shares. Premier Asset Management Llc reported 74,270 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. 1.96M were reported by Lone Pine Capital Ltd Llc. Central Bancorp invested in 0.55% or 15,481 shares. Franklin Res owns 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.53 million shares. Cap Research Global has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 169,256 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 12,611 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.92 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.38% or 53.67 million shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 0.02% stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Company stated it has 9,321 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.