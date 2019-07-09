Soros Fund Management Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Lowered by $2.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Shares Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 616,188 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 3,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 5,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 367,799 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.25 million shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 102,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, a New York-based fund reported 92,726 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Advisors Lp owns 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 230,848 shares. Becker Cap has 519,015 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 26,520 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 20,808 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Blackrock stated it has 8.80M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 150,798 shares. American State Bank reported 52,350 shares. Corecommodity Limited holds 1.33% or 44,130 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.26% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 16,947 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 54,240 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Duff Phelps Investment Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Blackrock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 409 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Amp Investors has invested 0.37% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mason Street Lc holds 0.04% or 16,248 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 600 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.03% or 29,092 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 99,369 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 2,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 58,500 shares to 539,899 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $262,903 activity. DelPriore Robert J. had sold 81 shares worth $7,663. Grimes Thomas L Jr had sold 177 shares worth $17,318 on Wednesday, January 16. STOCKERT DAVID P had sold 1,777 shares worth $184,239. The insider Campbell Albert M III sold 187 shares worth $18,296.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.53 EPS, down 1.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MAA’s profit will be $174.41 million for 19.96 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.