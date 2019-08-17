Soros Fund Management Maintains Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Position in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by $5.42 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 457,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 407,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 318,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 962,025 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.34M shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 1.38M shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $48.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 98,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group has 656,400 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Swiss Retail Bank holds 319,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 0.15% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 1.72M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 746,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 57,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited holds 0.01% or 58,796 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Boston Private Wealth owns 15,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement reported 22,598 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 16 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 67,875 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 132,686 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 3.04M shares.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “RLJ Lodging names new CEO – Washington Business Journal” on April 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy This Mis-Priced 7.7% Yielding REIT Preferred Stock Which Cannot Be Called – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of Kingston Plantation for $156M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reasons to Hold On to E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11M shares to 916,467 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.64M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 447,096 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Capstone Invest Lc holds 0.01% or 12,904 shares. Natixis holds 57,391 shares. Kwmg Ltd owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has 101,701 shares. Company Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 16,944 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr invested 0.1% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 332,824 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Research reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 111 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Co. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 915,190 shares. Bain Pub Equity Ltd Liability Corp owns 265,475 shares.