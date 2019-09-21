Soros Fund Management Maintains Holding in Bgc Partners (BGCP); Opaleye Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Codexis (CDXS) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 141.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 3.57M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 1.04 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 316,418 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold BGCP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 167.35 million shares or 1.30% more from 165.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 72,412 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% stake. Gratia Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 176,815 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 98,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.12% or 3.50 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 182,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.55 million are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. 14,794 are owned by Moors & Cabot Inc. 95,500 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 6,888 shares. 69,694 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 488,108 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 47,030 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested in 0.04% or 47,000 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.17 million shares to 403,423 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oi S A.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keep Calm And Hang On With BGC Partners – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BGC Announces Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capitalab Launches SGX Nikkei 225 Options Compression Services – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Sees Q2 EPS Above Mid-Point of Previous Range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Codexis Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,477 shares. 17,210 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Opaleye Management reported 7.58% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 12,780 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Lp. Eam Investors Ltd holds 0.28% or 61,941 shares. 10,874 are owned by Financial Architects. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 11,439 were reported by Legal & General Group Public Limited Com. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 64,300 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 279,961 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.7% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Conestoga Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,910 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 5,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,102 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $83,813 was bought by Yang Patrick Y.