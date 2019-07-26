Soros Fund Management Lowered Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $4.90 Million; Ack Asset Management Boosted Its Mixt (MIXT) Position by $1.15 Billion as Shares Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.09M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 2.58 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 billion, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 51,291 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 17.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of stock or 10,945 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 241,723 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $28.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 184,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares to 344,400 shares, valued at $5.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS).