Soros Fund Management Lowered Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position; Shorts at Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (ATH) Lowered By 3.49%

Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH) had a decrease of 3.49% in short interest. ATH’s SI was 3.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.49% from 3.89M shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 3 days are for Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH)’s short sellers to cover ATH’s short positions. The SI to Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 2.73%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 518,789 shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 8.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Athene’s Ratings; Outlook Revised to Positive; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – Athene Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 55.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 225,000 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $50.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 5.73 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.61 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.