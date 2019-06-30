Soros Fund Management Lowered Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $10.79 Million as Shares Rose; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Valuation Rose While Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted by $840,026 Its Position

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 890,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 132,438 shares traded or 208.71% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jacobs Com Ca reported 49,456 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 4,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 209,143 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 217,449 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 3.16M shares. 76,640 were accumulated by Beddow Cap Management. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bollard Group Limited Co accumulated 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 3,351 shares stake. Mawer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Northern stated it has 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Raymond James reported 571,543 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Caused Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock to Fall 15% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Anheuser-Busch A Buy Near 52-Week Lows? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.25 million shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 19.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Saratoga Investment (SAR) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vail Resorts CEO To Donate $15.7 Million from SAR Exercise – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga: With 17 Straight Dividend Hikes, This Special BDC Yields 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.