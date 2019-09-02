Soros Fund Management Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake by $10.79 Million; Shares Rose; Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position as Valuation Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 4,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 190,654 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 195,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 721,325 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Anheuser-Busch Earnings Hurt By Currency And Declining Share Of Budweiser; Focus On Deleveraging – Forbes” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.88B for 15.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 1,020 shares. Assetmark owns 2,778 shares. Bennicas And Assoc accumulated 3,675 shares. Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Company reported 4,683 shares. 703,946 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% or 557 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 147 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 53,335 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 248,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest invested in 9,805 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 14,142 shares. Beacon Finance Group reported 0.36% stake.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Pete Corp by 290,400 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 11.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20,001 shares to 643,821 shares, valued at $56.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Grp holds 0.03% or 15,390 shares. 3,375 were accumulated by Bank Of Hawaii. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.17% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Melvin Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.08M shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Willis Counsel accumulated 53,845 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 322 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Texas Yale Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 308,947 shares. 861,702 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Virtu Lc reported 4,058 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Victory Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).