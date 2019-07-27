Soros Fund Management Lifted Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS); Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake Lifted by Davis-Rea Ltd

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 252,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,462 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88 million, up from 265,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: RUSSIA RATHER SLOWS EASING, THAN INTERVENES; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Employee in Oregon After Abuse Allegations; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As accumulated 171,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap accumulated 0.12% or 96,000 shares. Mcf Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,384 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.16% stake. Whittier Company Of Nevada owns 1,763 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 374,255 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Jabodon Pt owns 46,452 shares. 18,158 were reported by Bryn Mawr Co. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.81 million shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.17% or 101.39 million shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Co reported 35,819 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc reported 170,097 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.06% or 71,490 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg reported 1,205 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 34,225 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Co holds 3.94% or 83,901 shares. Weybosset Research & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,080 shares. Hendley holds 0.28% or 3,040 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.25% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Howland Lc invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company has 4.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 145,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,116 shares. Morgan Stanley has 3.25M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Old Point Fincl Serv N A stated it has 42,368 shares. 239,439 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. 23,278 were reported by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 46,955 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.