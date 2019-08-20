Soros Fund Management Lifted Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Msdc Management LP Holding in United States Stl New (X) Has Lowered by $1.22 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 457,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 407,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 2.10M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 7.62M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 9,906 shares. 489 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Element Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.14% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 100,049 shares. 58,757 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 265 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 183,038 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 3 shares. New England & invested in 0.34% or 10,900 shares. 513,844 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 23,763 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt.