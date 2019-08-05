Soros Fund Management Increased Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake; Citigroup Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 197.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 4.74 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.07M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company's stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 414,732 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (X) – Yahoo Finance" on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Best and worst independent oil and gas stock performers for 2017 – Seeking Alpha" published on December 26, 2017, Investorplace.com published: "Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com" on December 19, 2018.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11M shares to 916,467 shares, valued at $23.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com" published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga" on July 16, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (Call) (NYSE:JCP) by 353,500 shares to 309,700 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DUK) by 113,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRUS).