Soros Fund Management Increased Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $4.92 Million as Stock Rose; American International Group Has Boosted Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding by $9.22 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 11085.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 10,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 5.56M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 327,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 876,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 548,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.32M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 125,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership owns 652,648 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Beach Point Mngmt Lp holds 3.68% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Lc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 112,319 shares. Jefferies Lc stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 4,061 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.06% or 2.50 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 2.77% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 445,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 44,742 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C reported 99.25 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.59M shares. 13,838 are held by Ls Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13.38 million shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,673 shares to 125,540 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,914 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (NYSE:RS).