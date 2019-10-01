Soros Fund Management Increased Celgene (CELG) Holding; Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Patrick Inds Com Stk (PATK) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1676.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 771,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 817,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.56 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20M shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (PATK) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 8,152 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, down from 17,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 10.09% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 299,951 shares traded or 62.48% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 5,618 shares to 10,935 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) by 246,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0% or 135,496 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 49,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 18,250 shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.36% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 90,633 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 126,143 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Street Corp has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,550 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Llc has 415,300 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sei Investments owns 4,251 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 0.02% or 19,400 shares. Advisory Serv owns 171 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 221 shares. Product Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 41,366 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.57 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

