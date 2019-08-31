Soros Fund Management Holds Position in Salesforce Com (CRM); Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $2.98 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Limited invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 292,874 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.1% or 392,153 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,248 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Corp holds 300 shares. Adage Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 13,029 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications has 18,188 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blair William And Il owns 955,296 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 42,717 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.1% or 669,203 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,330 shares. 16 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).