Soros Fund Management Holds Position in Conagra Brands (CAG); As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 2.31M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 4.30M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 17,708 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc reported 140,891 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 1.55 million shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 110,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 15,230 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 61,198 shares. Bollard Limited Company holds 0.09% or 85,535 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2,050 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com reported 11,365 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 9,543 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 11,388 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was made by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 313,084 shares to 186,916 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Downgrades Antero Resources Following LNG Price Rally – Benzinga” on September 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hotter weather forecast lifts natural gas futures – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple At WWDC: Swag In San Jose – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,606 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).