Soros Fund Management Holds Holding in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ); Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 503,832 shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.09 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks Dividend Investors Should Own – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources’ Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

