Soros Fund Management Holding In Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Was Increased; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by $2.12 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 20.53M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Adj EBITDA of $2.15; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 319.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $341.5. About 253,439 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX)

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 213,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,730 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7,578 shares to 25,269 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 161,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,708 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).