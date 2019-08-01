Soros Fund Management Holding In Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Was Has Boosted; Heronetta Management LP Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 28.43M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 5.63 million shares traded or 90.36% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

