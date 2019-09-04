Soros Fund Management Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Increased by $16.13 Million; Opus Point Partners Management Has Raised Its Holding in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by $487,642

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 907,502 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 417,523 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00 million shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.