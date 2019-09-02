Soros Fund Management Has Upped Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $13.95 Million; As Hess Com (HES) Valuation Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Has Increased by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 922.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 498,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 48,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.23% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Kynikos Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 23,885 shares. 20,637 are held by First Manhattan Company. 17.44 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. 29.47 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Anchor Cap Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability owns 296,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 40,016 shares. First LP holds 0.01% or 44,238 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 336,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 30,730 shares. Meeder Asset reported 2,281 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 6,242 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Ahead Consensus – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.