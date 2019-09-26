Soros Fund Management Has Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake By $4.39 Million; Norfolk Southern Has 0.81 Sentiment

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 102,006 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 620,468 shares with $27.18 million value, up from 518,462 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $70.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 5.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 3.4% of Finish Line; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Upstart Rockefeller Nabs Another Morgan Stanley Veteran — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 340 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 419 sold and decreased their stock positions in Norfolk Southern Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 183.70 million shares, down from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Norfolk Southern Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 22 to 23 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 383 Increased: 243 New Position: 97.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Claude Mongeau elected to Norfolk Southern board of directors – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Drummond Coal wins federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Csu Producer Resources Inc. holds 15.72% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation for 21,400 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc owns 644,038 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 5.27% invested in the company for 47,526 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 5.04% in the stock. Palestra Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 802,883 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.97. About 939,441 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.20 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 17.75 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 6.50 million shares to 21.50M valued at $36.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 392,938 shares and now owns 827,402 shares. Kimbell Rty Partners Lp was reduced too.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.