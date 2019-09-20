Soros Fund Management Has Upped By $13.00 Million Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (Call) (CNQ) Stake; Chilton Investment Co Trimmed By $3.23 Million Its Xylem (XYL) Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 38,874 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 806,268 shares with $67.44M value, down from 845,142 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 421,247 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (CNQ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $26.97M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) now has $32.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 532,494 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,891 shares to 46,304 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 10,315 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $150.37 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested in 8,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0.28% or 25,264 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 264,630 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sector Pension Board holds 23,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.85% or 320,548 shares. Mariner Llc holds 17,266 shares. 4,717 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 10.86M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Family Office holds 0.36% or 41,976 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 5,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,000 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 149,953 shares to 262,740 valued at $42.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 56,000 shares and now owns 86,300 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.