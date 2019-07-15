Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Value Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose While Claar Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $267.13. About 494,272 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 46,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 789,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 1.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 375,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91M.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.78 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.