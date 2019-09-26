Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Share Value Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 238,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 638,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 876,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 361,812 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,566 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, down from 30,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 1.56 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 191,027 shares to 648,118 shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackBerry: Disappointment, What To Do With My Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Avoid Snap After A 200% Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva Won’t Find Relevancy Through Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd invested 0.78% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 335,272 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.4% or 42,255 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company holds 1.93% or 164,791 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru Inc Inc reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Capital Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Park National Oh holds 123,955 shares. Dodge Cox has 20.69 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Horan Ltd Com invested 1.69% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moors Cabot holds 0.82% or 118,435 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 16,232 shares. Keystone Planning Inc owns 112,619 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Phocas Financial Corporation holds 3,505 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Has Issues – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.