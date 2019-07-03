Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $12.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding Increased by Ronna Sue Cohen

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 4158.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 386,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,565 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 9,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 314,583 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 40,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 327,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.