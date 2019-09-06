Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; Document Technologies (ADI)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Document Technologies Inc (ADI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 303 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 283 decreased and sold their equity positions in Document Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 324.13 million shares, down from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Document Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 11 to 18 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 251 Increased: 208 New Position: 95.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 25.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 8.34 million shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 24.82 million shares with $215.70M value, down from 33.16M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.80B valuation. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 35,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicenow Inc (Prn) stake by 11.00M shares and now owns 18.00 million shares. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) was raised too.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,977 shares. Nomura reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lafitte Mngmt LP stated it has 9.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 268,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 205,520 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 73,788 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 60,674 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Monarch Alternative Ltd Partnership holds 1.05 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 13,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contrarian Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.33% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alps Advsr holds 0% or 11,470 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 3.82% above currents $11.51 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Credit Suisse initiated Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $13 target.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 481,731 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $40.62 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 28.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95M for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 1.83 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 10.11 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 7.52% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.81% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares.